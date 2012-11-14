版本:
Obama to hold press conference at 1:30 p.m. EST Wednesday

WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. President Barack Obama will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT) on Wednesday, the White House said on Tuesday.

The press conference will be Obama's first since winning re-election last week. The White House had not previously announced the timing of the event.

