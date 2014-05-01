UPDATE 1-White House calls for new standard to alert consumers to data breaches

(Adds details from report)
WASHINGTON May 1 The White House on Thursday
called on Congress to pass legislation to create a national
standard for telling consumers when their data has been hacked,
one of six policy recommendations from a 90-day review of data
and privacy.
A patchwork of state laws requiring disclosure of data
breaches, such as the massive hack at retailer Target
last December, but the rules vary in terms of when and how much
notice must be given.
"As organizations store more information about individuals,
Americans have a right to know if that information has been
stolen or otherwise improperly exposed," said the report, led by
John Podesta, a top advisor to President Barack Obama.
Obama asked for the review as part of his response to the
revelations of ex-spy contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked
information about the National Security Agency's data collection
programs.
The Podesta review sought to examine consumer privacy given
the reams of data collected and stored on the internet, from
phones, and from sensors and cameras.
"We live in a world of near-ubiquitous data collection where
that data is being crunched at a speed increasingly approaching
real-time," the report said.
The 68-page review emphasized the ways that big data can be
used for good in medical research and other fields, but said the
government and private sector need to make sure laws are updated
to protect privacy.
Its key recommendations would require action by Congress,
which is unlikely to advance legislation ahead of midterm
elections in November.
The White House said the Commerce Department is going start
work on drafting a bill that would codify a "Consumer Privacy
Bill of Rights" the White House drafted in 2012.
The report also concluded that Congress should update the
Electronic Communications Privacy Act to better protect email
that has been stored or left unread, the White House said in its
report.
The review said agencies should look at how to apply the
Privacy Act of 1974 to non-U.S. persons, and also find ways to
identify and investigate when big data is being used to
discriminate against people.
