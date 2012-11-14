版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 03:26 BJT

Obama: tax hikes on middle class could lead to another recession

WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama said on Wednesday a tax hike on the middle class could result in slowing retail sales for the holidays, and could affect business planning and hiring.

"We could go back into recession. It would be a bad thing," Obama said, describing a scenario where lawmakers fail to agree on the tax and spending issues associated with the "fiscal cliff" by year-end deadlines.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐