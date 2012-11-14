President Obama says hopes to meet with Romney by year-end

WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama says he has not met with his Republican opponent, Governor Mitt Romney, since the election last week but hopes to do so before the end of the year.

"We haven't scheduled something yet," Obama said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I hope it's before the end of the year, though, that we have a chance to sit down and talk," he said, noting that he could envision a future role in public service for Romney.