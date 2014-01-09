Obama meets lawmakers ahead of intelligence reform decisions

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 President Barack Obama met
with 16 lawmakers on Thursday to discuss reforming how U.S.
intelligence agencies collect telephone and internet data after
damaging revelations by former National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden.
"This meeting was an opportunity for the president to hear
from the members about the work that they have been doing on
these issues since they last met, and solicit their input as we
near the end of our internal review," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters at a briefing.
Obama is slated to announce decisions on reforms in a speech
that could come as early as next week. He is expected to include
some restrictions on spying on foreign leaders, changes in
storing bulk telephone data and the appointment of a civil
liberties defender in secret intelligence courts.
Rep. Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary
Committee, said he urged Obama at Thursday's meeting to do more
to explain to Americans why collecting their phone data protects
national security.
"The president has unique information about the merits of
these programs and the extent of their usefulness. This
information is critical to informing Congress on how far to go
in reforming the programs," Goodlatte said in a statement.
Obama met with intelligence officials on Wednesday, as well
as the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, a bipartisan
independent panel that also has been reviewing the issue.
"But he's not yet finished with that and he is still
soliciting input, which he did today and reviewing the scope of
the matter and some of the ideas that were presented," Carney
said.
On Friday, members of the White House staff are slated to
meet with representatives of technology companies, following up
on Obama's meeting on the issue last month with executives from
Apple Inc, Google Inc, AT&T Inc,
Microsoft Corp and others.
"This is another opportunity to share views as the
administration nears completion of our internal review of
signals intelligence," said Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the
White House National Security Council.