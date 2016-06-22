In Silicon Valley, Obama to keep hot-button tech issues off agenda

| WASHINGTON, June 22
WASHINGTON, June 22 President Barack Obama will
head to Silicon Valley on Friday to a summit aimed at connecting
about 1,200 entrepreneurs from 170 countries with the biggest
and brightest players in the U.S. tech sector and venture
capital community.
Hot-button political issues that the White House and tech
sector normally grapple with, such as the use of social media by
extremists, the desire by law enforcement for a way around
encryption, and cyber security, will not be on the agenda.
Obama is using the summit - the seventh in a series which
have reached a total of 17,000 people mainly in Muslim-majority
countries around the world - to help bolster his foreign policy
legacy as his time in offices draws closer to the end on Jan.
20, 2017.
The idea for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit series
emerged from a speech Obama made in Cairo in 2009, which he used
to signal he wanted to overhaul U.S. policy on the Middle East
and try to repair the U.S. relationship with the Muslim world.
When he took office, Obama worked to extract U.S. troops
from long and costly conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. But
Syria's civil war and the rise of Islamic State militants in
Syria and Iraq have tested his strategy.
Islamic State has used social media to attract followers.
Some have become self-radicalized, including a man who killed 49
people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando earlier this
month, and a married couple who killed 14 people in San
Bernardino, California last year.
But Obama's focus on Friday will not be about using
technology to counter violent extremism. Rather, it is about
connecting entrepreneurs from emerging markets with each other,
and with potential sources of capital, giving a lift to emerging
markets and contributing to security, said Ben Rhodes, Obama's
deputy national security adviser.
"We believe the United States needs to have affirmative
values that we are promoting around the world, in addition to
the efforts we do to counter terrorism," Rhodes told reporters.
"We wanted to discuss not just want we're against, but what
we're for," Rhodes said.
Obama is set to make remarks on Friday at the summit, held
at Stanford University, and be part of a panel discussion with
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.
Obama will also do an interview with Zuckerberg on Facebook
Live, and then talk with four entrepreneurs from around the
world via Google, Rhodes said.
(Additional reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco;
editing by Diane Craft)