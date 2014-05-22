UPDATE 2-Obama pitches U.S. tourism at Baseball Hall of Fame

(Updates with quotes from speech and tour)
By Mark Felsenthal
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. May 22 President Barack Obama
made a pitch for U.S. tourism - and slipped in a tour of his own
- during a visit to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Thursday, part
of his efforts to boost U.S. economic growth.
Obama cradled Babe Ruth's yellowed bat in his hands, a look
of wonder on his face, and checked out a jersey worn by Jackie
Robinson, the first African-American to play in the major
leagues.
"How about that!" he said as he picked up a glove used by
Joe DiMaggio.
Obama, an ardent Chicago White Sox fan, encouraged people to
visit the museum, which drew just over 250,000 visitors in 2013
from around the world to the picturesque Cooperstown in the
upper New York State countryside.
The president called baseball a unique part of U.S. heritage
and urged fans of the game to visit the museum. He called the
museum a "powerful economic engine" for upstate New York.
"When visitors come here, they don't just check out the
hall. They rent cars, they stay in hotels, they eat in
restaurants," Obama said.
Obama said visits by foreign tourists have rebounded since
travel was hit hard by the September 11, 2001, attacks.
But there is still opportunity for growth. Earlier on
Thursday, Obama met with executives from tourism-related
companies at the White House who said U.S. airports can be
unwelcoming places for foreign visitors.
The government needs to do more to make the experience of
landing in the country and going through customs and immigration
more pleasant, they said.
"We've done research on arriving travelers, and about 40
percent say that they will tell folks in their own country,
based on their arrival experience, not to come," said Arne
Sorenson, chief executive of Marriott International.
"It's not just about how long the line is, but it's about
the experience itself," said John Sprouls, chief administrative
officer of Universal Parks and Resorts.
Obama issued a presidential memorandum on Thursday,
directing the Departments of Commerce and Homeland Security to
reduce wait times for international travelers when they arrive
at the 15 largest airports in the country.
Administration officials told reporters that immigration
operations at Dallas-Ft. Worth and Chicago O'Hare airports have
been able to cut average wait times by 40 percent to an average
of 15 minutes through automated passport kiosks and better
signage, officials said.
Each international visitor spends on average $4,500 per
visit, and the number of visitors has grown to 70 million in
2013 from 55 million in 2009, the White House said. Those
visitors spent $180.7 billion, and the travel and tourism
industry overall supported 8 million jobs, the administration
said.
