Obama to sign student loan, transportation legislation Friday

WASHINGTON, July 3 President Barack Obama, eager
to show voters he is pushing federal action to spur job creation
and support education, will sign into law on Friday recently
passed legislation on transportation investment and student
loans, officials said.
The Democratic president will use the event at the White
House with construction workers and college students to
highlight his campaign of pressing lawmakers to bolster the
fragile U.S. economic recovery. Republicans accuse Obama of
election-year posturing.
Congress last week approved a massive job-creating U.S.
transportation bill that, under a rare bipartisan deal, will
also keep interest rates low for millions of federal student
loans and maintain federal flood insurance.
Democrats and Republicans embraced the measure, which will
provide $105 billion in transportation spending over the next 27
months intended to create or save about 3 million jobs. Job
creation is a key issue ahead of the Nov. 6 congressional and
presidential elections.
Obama, faced with public concern over high U.S.
unemployment, had urged Congress to approve the transportation
bill and take steps to prevent interest rates from doubling on
federal college loans for 7.4 million students.
Republicans had sought to tie the transportation bill to an
accelerated approval of TransCanada Corp.'s Keystone
oil pipeline, which the White House opposed doing, but dropped
the demand last week.