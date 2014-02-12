版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 13日 星期四 07:41 BJT

Obama names economist Sheets as Treasury international undersecretary

WASHINGTON Feb 12 President Barack Obama on Wednesday named economist Nathan Sheets, who has worked at Citigroup and the Federal Reserve, as the Treasury Department's top international official, the White House said.

The Treasury post of under secretary for international affairs was previously occupied by Lael Brainard, who stepped down last year and who Obama nominated to serve on the Fed's board of governors.

Sheets has been the global head of international economics at Citi in New York since 2011. Prior to joining Citi, one of the world's largest banking conglomerates, Sheets spent much of his career as an economist at the Fed.

Obama also named Mark Sobel as U.S. executive director at the International Monetary Fund.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐