Obama gets his own account on Twitter: 'It's Barack. Really!'

WASHINGTON May 18 President Barack Obama sent
his first tweet from his very own account on Twitter on Monday,
quickly amassing tens of thousands of followers in the latest of
many White House efforts to amplify his message with social
media.
"Hello, Twitter! It's Barack. Really! Six years in, they're
finally giving me my own account," Obama tweeted from his
verified @POTUS account, which had more than 217,000 followers
in its first 45 minutes.
His Twitter page featured an image of Obama, his family and
civil rights leaders crossing Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma,
Alabama, on the 50th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday march
earlier this year.
He described himself as "Dad, husband, and 44th President of
the United States" and followed his alma maters, his beloved
Chicago sports teams, cabinet members, government departments,
and key members of the army of White House staff who tweet.
Obama also followed former presidents George H. W. Bush and
Bill Clinton, but is not following @HillaryClinton, his former
Secretary of State who is considered the frontrunner for the
Democratic race for 2016.
It's not the first time Obama has tweeted. He has
occasionally signed tweets from the @WhiteHouse account with his
initials, "-bo" and also has used @BarackObama, which is an
account run by Organizing for Action, Obama's former campaign
team.
The @POTUS account will be "a new way for President Obama to
engage directly with the American people, with tweets coming
exclusively from him," said Alex Wall, a social media strategist
with the White House, in a blog post.
And when his time in office is done, @POTUS will be passed
on to future presidents, Wall said in a tweet.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Christian Plumb)