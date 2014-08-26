UPDATE 1-Obama tells veterans better mental health care on the way

(Recasts, adds background)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Aug 26 President Barack Obama
sought to make amends with veterans on Tuesday, announcing steps
to expand their access to mental health care and an initiative
with financial companies to lower home loan costs for military
families.
The president was embarrassed earlier this year when it was
revealed that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) had been
covering up lengthy delays in providing healthcare to former
military personnel.
Obama, speaking at the American Legion's national convention
in Charlotte, North Carolina, announced steps to improve
availability of mental health care for military personnel as
they move to civilian life and expanded research into
post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide. He said efforts to
improve veterans' healthcare would continue.
"Misconduct we've seen at too many facilities with long wait
times and folks cooking the books is outrageous and
inexcusable," he said. "What I want you to know directly from
me, is we are going to get to the bottom of these problems, we
are going to fix what is wrong, we are going to do right by your
families."
The president also said that banks, including Wells Fargo &
Co, Bank of America Corp and Quicken Loans, were
taking steps to make it easier for members of the military to
obtain lower interest rates on their mortgages.
"We're going to help more of our military troops and their
families own their own home without a crushing debt," Obama
said.
The White House said the initiative, in which mortgage
servicers will actively seek out people eligible for lower rates
rather than waiting for applicants, will help tens of thousands
of military families save money.
On a $200,000 mortgage, an interest rate reduction of 1
percentage point would result in over $1,500 a year in savings,
White House National Economic Council director Jeffrey Zients
said.
Obama had campaigned on a pledge to improve services for the
surge of veterans returning from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan
and the Veterans Affairs scandal undermined public confidence in
him.
The VA scandal broke last spring. As a result, Eric Shinseki
resigned as head of the agency. Earlier this month, Obama signed
a $16.3 billion bill to provide veterans with more timely
medical care and fix problems in the VA.
The president drew applause from the American Legion
audience when he repeated his pledge not to involve U.S. ground
troops in Iraq to combat Islamic State militants.
The location of the speech, North Carolina, also has
relevance for Obama because the state's incumbent Democratic
senator, Kay Hagan, is in a tight race against her conservative
Republican challenger, Thom Tillis.
The president hopes to retain Democratic control of the U.S.
Senate in the November election, improving his chances of moving
forward on his agenda in his final two years in office. However,
most polls show Republican winning the six new seats necessary
to gain a majority in the upper house of the legislature.
But Obama is unpopular in the Tar Heel State, and Hagan has
sought to distance herself from him. She recently criticized him
for not doing enough to help veterans in North Carolina.
