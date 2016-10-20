Obama to give his diagnosis for what ails Obamacare

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 20 President Barack Obama on
Thursday will head to the election battleground state Florida to
give his prescription for fixing the Affordable Care Act, his
signature healthcare law, but any remedies will be left up to
his successor and the next Congress.
Battling a barrage of negative headlines about rising health
insurance premiums and shrinking doctor networks for people
participating in the program, Obama is urging more young,
uninsured people to sign up for the subsidized insurance plans
offered under the law.
He also wants to encourage lawmakers to create a
government-run health insurance option to help U.S. states where
there is little or no competition among private insurers.
"That added competition in all 50 states would, we believe,
have the effect of further challenging private health insurance
companies to improve their offerings and reduce their prices,"
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.
Obama will speak about Obamacare in Miami before heading to
a rally for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate in the
Nov. 8 presidential election, who has said she would add a
public option and expand tax incentives for healthcare costs.
Republican Donald Trump has pledged to repeal and replace the
law.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was signed
into law by Obama in March 2010. It created online exchanges,
which opened in 2014, where consumers can shop for individual
health insurance and receive income-based subsidies.
Republicans who control Congress have bitterly fought the
program, saying it creates unwarranted government intervention
in personal healthcare and private industry.
The government forecasts 13.8 million people will sign up
for Obamacare plans in 2017, up 1.1 million from 2016.
There are 10.7 million uninsured people who are eligible for
the exchanges but have not enrolled, and about 40 percent of
those are young, Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia
Burwell said on Wednesday.
Nationwide, not enough young and healthy people have signed
up to provide a revenue stream that offsets the costs of
covering members with serious illnesses.
As a result, several big insurers, including UnitedHealth
Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Humana Inc, are
pulling out of the online marketplaces selling the subsidized
plans, citing bigger than expected financial losses.
Monthly premium prices have climbed, which further
discourages some people from signing up.
"Next year will tell whether those are growing pains, or
they are more serious issues," Drew Altman, chief executive of
the Kaiser Family Foundation, said in an interview.
Analysis conducted by the nonpartisan foundation suggests at
least 16 million people need to enroll before the online
Obamacare insurance marketplaces stabilize.
Obama credits the Affordable Care Act, one of his main
legislative achievements, with reducing the number of uninsured
Americans from 49 million in 2010 to 29 million in 2015,
according to an August article in the Journal of the American
Medical Association.
Much of the decline is due to the law's provision allowing
states to expand Medicaid health coverage for the poor.
The law also prohibited insurance companies from denying
coverage to Americans if they already had medical problems, and
allowed parents to keep children insured on their health plans
until age 26.
Some health policy experts on both the political left and
right say Congress may be more receptive to bipartisan efforts
to fix the Affordable Care Act after its creator leaves office.
Some Republican governors who refused to expand Medicaid may
also be more willing to do so after the election.
"I think the piece of Obamacare that people don't like is
Obama," Kathleen Sebelius, Obama's former Health and Human
Services secretary who oversaw the program's launch, said in an
interview. "This has become a very personal battle about this
president, which is I think really unfortunate."
