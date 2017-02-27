UPDATE 1-Trump seeks help of insurers to smooth Obamacare transition

(Adds details from governors meetings)
By Caroline Humer and Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Feb 27 President Donald
Trump sought on Monday to bring the nation's largest insurance
companies on board with his plans to overhaul Obamacare, saying
their help was needed to deliver a smooth transition to the
Republicans' new plan.
"We must work together to save Americans from Obamacare –
you people know that and everyone knows that - to create more
competition and to bring down prices substantially," Trump told
insurers at a meeting at the White House.
The gathering took place a day before Trump was to deliver a
major policy speech to the U.S. Congress. In attendance at the
meeting were insurers who participate in the Obamacare health
insurance exchanges as well as some that have pulled most or all
of their Obamacare individual insurance offerings.
The president needs insurers to participate in the
individual insurance market to keep up competition and keep
costs in check.
The speech to Congress is a chance for Trump to elaborate on
his healthcare policy, one of his top domestic priorities. Trump
and Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace the Affordable
Care Act, former President Barack Obama's signature piece of
domestic policy, but have not released details yet.
Trump told the insurers that his changes would include
expanded healthcare savings accounts, which are tax-free savings
accounts typically used with high-deductible insurance plans,
and the sale of health plans across state lines. He also said
that he wanted states to have more flexibility but did not
provide details.
Trump previously discussed these ideas on the campaign
trail. It is unclear how they would be implemented, or what
changes he might make to Medicaid expansion, another key
component of the Obamacare law.
Trump told insurers, including UnitedHealth Group Inc
, Anthem Inc and Aetna Inc, that he was
directing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to work
with them "to ensure a smooth transition to the new plan."
The administration recently granted the insurers one of
their biggest requests and proposed a rule that would tighten
eligibility verification for subsidized plans and allow them to
seek unpaid premiums.
GOVERNORS MEETING
Trump is also seeking support from the nation's governors
for changes. The Obamacare law, which extended health insurance
to 20 million Americans, has been popular in many states, even
those controlled by Republicans. But it has also been criticized
for its steep premium increases.
At a meeting with Trump and governors on Sunday, Price said
he expected to have a new healthcare plan in three to four
weeks, to which Trump responded he hoped to see a plan in two
weeks, said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe.
Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval said many conversations
during this weekend's meeting of the National Governors
Association centered on Medicaid, the massive government health
insurance program for the poor, and how to ensure those who
received coverage under the Medicaid expansion could maintain
coverage.
Trump said on Monday that he wanted to win support from
Democrats for the plan. McAuliffe, a Democrat, said it would be
"disastrous" for Republicans to repeal Obamacare without a
proper replacement.
"The political rhetoric of the campaign has hit the reality
of governing," he said.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan in Washington; Editing
by Cynthia Osterman)