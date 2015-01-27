Indiana agrees to expand Medicaid under Obamacare

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON Jan 27 Indiana on Tuesday became the 28th U.S. state to agree to expand the Medicaid program for the poor under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, a move that will extend health coverage to 350,000 low-income state residents, the administration said.
The agreement, which includes premium and cost-sharing charges for beneficiaries through two Healthy Indiana Plan benefit packages, calls for coverage to begin on Feb. 1 for eligible individuals, according to a statement by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
HHS said the federal government will pay for 100 percent of the expansion through 2016 and no less than 90 percent thereafter. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: