UPDATE 1-Investors gird for impact of Trump healthcare measures

By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 23 An order by President Donald Trump that
could scale back enforcement of some Obamacare provisions is
unlikely to sink health insurance stocks, but shares of
hospitals and Medicaid providers could be under pressure over
fears more poor people would lose coverage, analysts said.
President Trump signed an executive order on Friday urging
government departments to "waive, defer, grant exemptions from,
or delay the implementation" of provisions of the Affordable
Care Act, known as Obamacare, that imposed fiscal burdens on
states, companies or individuals.
While the order lacked details, it signaled the start of an
effort by Trump and Republicans to repeal and replace the
program, which expanded health coverage to some 20 million
people.
Obamacare has been plagued by increases in insurance
premiums and deductibles and by some large insurers, including
UnitedHealth Group Inc and Aetna Inc, largely
pulling out of the system.
Shares of UnitedHealth and Aetna were little changed in
early trading on Monday.
The equity markets dislike uncertainty and Trump's executive
order introduces at least a modest level of new uncertainty,
J.P. Morgan analyst Gary Taylor wrote in a note on Monday.
The new administration may no longer enforce an Affordable
Care Act rule requiring individual Americans to pay a penalty
for not carrying health insurance, Kellyanne Conway, counselor
to the president, said on ABC's "This Week" program on Sunday.
The healthcare exchange system that is the cornerstone of
the Affordable Care Act depends on premiums from healthy,
younger individuals, typically between ages 18 to 34, to offset
higher expenses for covering older, less healthy individuals.
The scrapping of enforcement was "a real risk" for 2017
insurance exchanges enrollment, Sheryl R. Skolnick, a healthcare
analyst for Mizuho Securities USA Inc, said in a research note
on Saturday.
"We have to wonder why the hospital companies and investors
who have pushed the stocks back up to pre-election levels would
be so enthusiastic," Skolnick wrote.
But young people did not buy health insurance at desired
levels, even when penalties increased for not having the
coverage, said Ana Gupte, a healthcare services analyst for
Leerink Partners LLC in New York.
"Fundamentally, I don't think it's going to make a
difference," if the so-called 'individual mandate,' requiring
individuals to buy coverage or pay a penalty, is scrapped, said
Gupte.
Some experts also question whether the Obama administration
itself was vigilant about enforcing the rule.
"We're not sure as to how vigorously it was being enforced
anyway," said Les Funtleyder, healthcare portfolio manager for E
Squared Capital Management.
ACROSS STATE LINES
Still, Trump's plans could pressure shares of insurers such
as Molina Healthcare Inc, Centene Corp and
WellCare Health Plans Inc, who administer state Medicaid
plans, over concerns that the number of insured, especially
among the poorest, would shrink.
Molina's shares were down 0.7 percent, while Centene's
shares were down 0.5 percent.
If Medicaid funding becomes less than what states are
receiving now, "it will put pressure on the number of people who
are covered through Medicaid expansion," Gupte said.
Hospitals may also be on the hook for more unpaid medical
expenses as the number of uninsured individuals increase and
seek emergency room treatment, Gupte added.
Longer term, though, the hospital industry is lobbying to
get more money for unpaid expenses and "it looks like they will
get what they want," Gupte said.
Shares of hospital operators such as HCA Holdings Inc
, Tenet Healthcare Corp and Community Health
Systems Inc were down about 1 percent.
"In reality, the executive order is just a sideshow to the
main event - the Repeal/Replace legislation that Republicans are
expected to introduce this year," Taylor said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Ankur
Banerjee; Editing by Peter Henderson and Randy Fabi)