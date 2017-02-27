Trump meets insurers, promises catastrophic year for Obamacare

US STOCKS-Wall St creeps higher; Fed minutes eyed
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
The Republican president told the insurers they must all work together to save Americans from the law known as Obamacare and try to bring down health care prices. He said he hoped to work with Democrats on a health care plan to repeal the law, which provided coverage for millions of uninsured Americans. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing
NEW YORK, May 24 Anthem Inc on Wednesday said its plans for selling 2018 Obamacare individual plans are still up in the air because of political and regulatory uncertainty, making it the latest health insurer to say questions about continued funding of government subsidies will affect consumers next year.