Trump meets insurers, promises catastrophic year for Obamacare

WASHINGTON Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.

The Republican president told the insurers they must all work together to save Americans from the law known as Obamacare and try to bring down health care prices. He said he hoped to work with Democrats on a health care plan to repeal the law, which provided coverage for millions of uninsured Americans. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu)
