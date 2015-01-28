US govt says Obamacare could affect up to 29 pct of taxpayers

WASHINGTON Jan 28 The Obama administration
estimates that up to 29 percent of U.S. taxpayers could have to
take the law known as Obamacare into account as they complete
their 2014 income tax returns, officials said on Wednesday.
Two to 4 percent are expected to pay a penalty for failing
to obtain health coverage last year under President Barack
Obama's Affordable Care Act, according to official estimates.
Treasury and healthcare officials told reporters that 3
percent to 5 percent could have to reconcile the federal
subsidies they received to help pay for health coverage in 2014,
if fluctuations in their income led them to receive too much or
too little assistance.
Another 10 percent to 20 percent of taxpayers are expected
to use their tax filings to seek exemptions from the law's
coverage requirements. That would constitute 15 million to 20
million people.
The estimates are based on U.S. Treasury expectations for
about 150 million income tax filings, which are due to the
Internal Revenue Service by an April 15 deadline.
This year marks the first time that the public must take
health coverage into account as part of their tax calculations.
The administration said it would work with a nearly a dozen tax
preparers and nonprofit groups to help consumers navigate the
new requirements.
The group includes tax preparers H&R Block Inc,
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc and Intuit Inc
, whose products include TurboTax.
The IRS is also waiving penalties that people might
otherwise face if they were found to owe insurance subsidies
back to the federal government.
The Affordable Care Act requires most Americans to have
health coverage and fines eligible consumers who failed to
obtain it in 2014 $95 or 1 percent of household income,
whichever is higher. The penalty is set to rise in 2015 and
2016.
Most of the 6.7 million people who were enrolled in private
coverage through online insurance exchanges at the end of 2014
received federal subsidies, based on their income, to help pay
for premiums or other expenses. Still others received subsidies
but did not remain in the markets for the entire year, officials
said.
Those whose incomes fluctuated over the year could now owe
money back or qualify for a tax windfall.
The Department of Health and Human Services is sending out 4
million official forms that will specify the amount of federal
subsidies consumers received after enrolling in health coverage
through the federal website, Healthcare.gov.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)