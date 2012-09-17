UPDATE 3-Occupy Wall Street marks anniversary with smaller party

* Turnout of 1,000 activists is sharp downturn from last
fall
* Confrontations with police mainly peaceful, around 146
arrested
* Weekend activities attracted hundreds, also led to arrests
By Chris Francescani and Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Occupy Wall Street celebrated
its one-year anniversary on Monday with a day of demonstrations
that resulted in nearly 150 arrests but failed to produce the
turnout or fervor that first propelled the movement into the
national conversation.
The demonstrations attracted roughly 1,000 activists, down
sharply from last fall, highlighting the challenge the movement
has faced in trying to sustain interest in protesting against
what it calls an unfair economic system.
The New York Police Department, with a heavy presence of
officers on foot, in cars, and on motorcycles and horseback,
arrested about 146 demonstrators in the financial district, it
said. The NYPD set up heavy security around the New York Stock
Exchange, major banks and government buildings.
Wall Street's landmark Charging Bull, a 7,100-pound
(3,220-kg) bronze sculpture, received extra police protection.
"A lot of media is saying that Occupy is dying down, but I
think the fact that over 100 people were arrested this morning
shows that Occupy is still part of the conversation," said one
protester, Caleb Maupin, 24, of Queens.
"We've been locked out, people my age don't have much chance
of getting a job, so we have to do something to get people's
attention," Maupin said.
Marching to the sounds drums, trumpets and saxophones, the
protesters showered the streets of lower Manhattan with chants
of "All Day, All Week, Occupy Wall Street" and taunted police
with donuts suspended at the end of fishing rods.
"Put down your guns and join the people," one middle-aged
woman shouted at police.
Occupy Wall Street protesters, who popularized the phrase
"We are the 99 percent," kicked off the demonstrations early
Monday near Zuccotti Park, where a spontaneous encampment became
their unofficial headquarters last year.
"What happened here a year ago was a process that cannot be
stopped," Pulitzer prize-winning author Chris Hedges said. "What
happened here a year ago will ultimately spell the doom of the
corporate state."
Crowds grew steadily over the course of the day, with
protesters briefly disrupting the morning commute and drawing a
smattering of onlookers, both New Yorkers making their way to
the office and tourists taking in the financial district on a
warm fall day.
Still, confrontations between protesters and the police,
while heated, stopped short of the disorder that broke out at
times last year. In one instance last October, more than 700
protester were arrested when they blocked traffic on the
Brooklyn Bridge.
"It seems that Occupy Wall Street is losing momentum," said
Vincent Smorto, 63, a network engineer from Brooklyn who stopped
briefly to watch the protests. "In the 60s when people were
protesting the Vietnam war they knew exactly what they wanted.
These folks do not seem exactly clear on what it is they want."
Many of those working in the financial district shrugged off
the protests, saying they amounted to little more than a brief
inconvenience.
"A lot of people who work round here, they're not making the
policies they're protesting against," said Raymond Villaneuva,
an intern at a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm.
The grassroots movement caught the world by surprise last
fall with a spontaneous encampment in lower Manhattan that soon
spread to cities across North America and Europe.
Occupy Wall Street briefly buoyed a spirit of U.S. social
activism, and drew attention to economic injustice. But as weeks
and months passed, donations to the flagship New York chapter
have slowed to a trickle, polls show public support waning and
media attention dropping precipitously.