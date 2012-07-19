Los Angeles opens newly planted park trampled in Occupy protest

| LOS ANGELES, July 19
LOS ANGELES, July 19 Police opened the gates to
a revived Los Angeles City Hall Park Center on Thursday for the
first time since November when a tent city of Occupy
demonstrators turned it into a sandlot before they were evicted.
But sign-waving protesters were barred from the $1 million
project while local politicans and city workers held a press
conference in the park.
Concrete barriers with chain-link fencing remained on the
edges of the park that covers a city block and surrounds City
Hall. Newly posted rules prohibit camping.
The park had been closed since police raided the Occupy Los
Angeles encampment on Nov. 30 and arrested nearly 300
demonstrators.
The encampment lasted two months and was among the largest
on the West Coast aligned with the anti-Wall Street movement,
which began at Zucotti Park on the edge of the New York's
financial district.
The privately owned Zucotti Park was reopened in November
after police evicted demonstrators there. The Occupy movement,
which protested the excesses of Wall Street and the financial
community, roiling cities across the United States last year has
largely faded away since a number of police crackdowns.
The Occupy Los Angeles protesters and their tents trampled
the grass around City Hall and left behind just dirt. The newly
landscaped park has less grass, but more plants many of which,
such as the spiky Shaw's Agave and purple Wild Lilac, are native
to California and use less water.
"This is Los Angeles after all, and every once in a while,
everyone needs a facelift," Los Angeles Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa told reporters. "We're going to ask Angelenos to
respect this park."
Renovating the park cost more than $1 million, including
$70,000 in plants donated by the Home Depot and
Miracle-Gro maker The Scotts Company.
Los Angeles officials initially welcomed the protesters
outside City Hall last fall. Villaraigosa handed out ponchos
during a rainy spell in October, and former City Council
president Eric Garcetti told them, "Stay as long as you need
to."
On Thursday, City Councilwoman Jan Perry said, "I think
encouraging people to camp here overnight was an error."
More than a dozen demonstrators, a few carrying signs, were
locked outside the gates of the park on Thursday as Villaraigosa
and other officials addressed the crowd inside. They chanted
"Whose park? Our park."
"They're having a celebration of the park being open to the
public, and the park is not open to the public," said
demonstrator James Hill, 45, as he stood outside the fence
peering in. "That's obscene."
But within minutes, the gates were opened and Hill and
others were allowed inside, where they sat down on the grass.
Police Chief Charlie Beck said his officers will enforce the
ban on setting up tents and other rules to prevent demonstrators
from again taking over the park.
"They are the people," he said. "But so are the other 4
million people in the city of Los Angeles."