May Day protests seek to rejuvenate Occupy movement

* Occupy joins forces with labor groups, target banks
* Events, marches planned in NYC, California
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, May 1 Occupy Wall Street will join
labor groups for a day of protests on Tuesday to mark
International Workers Day and to try to breathe fresh life into
the movement that sparked a wave of nationwide protests against
economic injustice eight months ago.
Scheduled actions ranged from a "pop-up encampment" in a New
York City park to a promise to "occupy" San Francisco's Golden
Gate Bridge.
A text message alert broadcast late Monday from an Occupy
Wall Street address said: "All civilians stand by for GENERAL
STRIKE at 08:00. No Work, School, or Shopping. All out in the
streets!"
Activities were set to kick off early in New York at Bryant
Park in midtown, where protesters plan to set up an encampment
emblematic of the movement's early days in lower Manhattan's
Zuccotti Park near the Wall Street financial district.
But, as a light morning rain fell on the city, the park was
largely empty, populated by a handful of police officers and
half a dozen maintenance workers in yellow rain slickers who
were emptying trash cans. About a dozen people milled about at a
pair of coffee kiosks at the corner of 42nd Street and 6th
Avenue, just outside the park.
Across the street, the new Bank of America tower was
encircled by steel crowd control barricades and police were
stationed at each the building's entrances. The building is one
of six bank locations protesters planned to target Tuesday.
Later, activists planned to join organized labor for a march
starting at Union Square. Some in New York have vowed to disrupt
commuter traffic, but Occupy said it would not take part.
In California, Occupy Oakland has called for protesters to
"occupy" the Golden Gate Bridge in a show of solidarity with
bridge workers engaged in a contract dispute over wages and
benefits.
Police in New York declined to say if any unusual security
precautions were planned, but the city's financial community was
making preparations. At the Deutsche Bank building in lower
Manhattan, the atrium used for much of the winter as an Occupy
meeting spot will be closed to the public on May 1.
TARGET: US FINANCIAL POLICIES
Inspired by the pro-democracy Arab Spring, the Wall Street
protesters last year targeted U.S. financial policies they
blamed for the yawning income gap between rich and poor -
between what they called the 1 percent and the 99 percent.
"We have to show the 1 percent what democracy looks like,"
said Joycelyn Gill-Campbell, an outreach coordinator with
Domestic Workers United. "The domestic workers take care of
their children, their homes, and they're treated like less than
human beings."
Scott Sommer, the New York Area Regional Director of United
Auto Workers, called May Day a "historic moment" that brought
together labor, immigrant and student groups, as well as Occupy
Wall Street, under the common banner of pushing for an "agenda
of economic fairness."
"This isn't a sprint, this is a marathon," he said.
Still, it was unclear whether the event will spell Occupy's
resurgence after winter hiatus.
In New York, the Occupy movement lost significant momentum
in November when a pre-dawn sweep broke up the encampment at
Zuccotti Park. Occupy protests in Oakland, California, in
January led to police firing tear gas into crowds of protesters
and more than 200 people were arrested.
Since last fall, when scores of demonstrators set up a vigil
in lower Manhattan's Zuccotti Park and Occupy boasted it had
$500,000 in the bank, donations have slowed to a point where
Occupy was left in a cash crunch earlier this year.
In recent weeks, small groups of New York protesters have
taken to camping out in different locations, including across
the street from the New York Stock Exchange.