Office Depot to pay $3.4 million over office chair defects

WASHINGTON May 27 The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday said Office Depot Inc has agreed to pay $3.4 million in fines over its failure to report defects in two models of office chairs.

Office Depot received complaints that the chairs' seat backs failed, causing back injuries, the regulator said. The company neither admitted nor denied the commission's allegations. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)