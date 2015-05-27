Office Depot to pay $3.4 million over office chair defects

BRIEF-Community Bank System Q4 earnings $0.59 per share
* Community Bank System reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
WASHINGTON May 27 The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday said Office Depot Inc has agreed to pay $3.4 million in fines over its failure to report defects in two models of office chairs.
Office Depot received complaints that the chairs' seat backs failed, causing back injuries, the regulator said. The company neither admitted nor denied the commission's allegations. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Will Dunham)
* Community Bank System reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Forbes commences voluntary chapter 11; files prepackaged reorganization plan
* Kamada announces positive scientific advice response from the European Medicines Agency focused on Alpha-1 antitrypsin IV for treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease