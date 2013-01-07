U.S. office demand slackens with slow job growth

* Tenants take less space than last quarter
* Developers cut back on new space, too
* Vacancy rate edges down, still tops 17 percent
NEW YORK, Jan 7 New demand for U.S. office space
slipped in the fourth quarter from three months ago and a year
earlier as job growth remained sluggish, according to a report.
Tenants took on 3.7 million square feet of additional office
space in the fourth quarter, down from 4.8 million in both the
third quarter and the year-earlier period, according to the
report released on Monday by real estate research firm Reis Inc.
"Without a robust labor market recovery there will be no
robust office market recovery," said Ryan Severino, senior
economist for Reis.
Employers added a lackluster 155,000 jobs in December and
the unemployment rate held steady at 7.8 percent, the government
said on Friday.
The office vacancy rate in the quarter was 17.1 percent, far
higher than the 12.6 percent recorded at the end of 2007 right
before tenants gave up space in the financial crisis.
The vacancy rate, however, edged lower by one-tenth of one
percentage point in the quarter as developers added only 3.2
million square feet of space, less than renters took on. U.S.
office inventory amounts to 4.09 billion square feet, according
to Reis.
Weak demand for space gives developers little reason to
build, Severino said. Lenders continue to impose more stringent
requirements on developers before they will provide construction
financing, he said.
The vacancy rate peaked at 17.6 percent in the financial
crisis.
Average rental rates, adjusted for discounts and incentives
offered by landlords, grew by a weak 0.8 percent in the quarter
to $22.96 per square foot per year, Severino said.
The cities with the tightest markets continue to be those
with stronger technology or energy sectors in their economies.
Rents in San Francisco, for example, rose 3.6 percent, the most
of any of 79 markets, to $34.69 per square foot. The vacancy
rate in San Francisco was 13.8 percent.
Washington, D.C. has the tightest market of all at the
moment, with a vacancy rate of 9.3 percent. But Severino expects
New York to take that title soon as its increasingly important
technology sector takes more space and as the government in
Washington cuts employment.
The vacancy rate in New York was 9.9 percent in the quarter,
two-tenths of a percentage point better than three months
earlier. The average rental rate in New York was $48.55 per
square foot, up 1.4 percent in the quarter.