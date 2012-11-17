Coast Guard searches for two Gulf oil rig workers after fire

Nov 17 The U.S. Coast Guard searched on Saturday
for two workers who remain missing a day after a fire erupted on
an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of
Louisiana.
Three helicopter crews, a Coast Guard cutter and a
fixed-wing aircraft crew searched a 1,400 square-mile (3,625
square km) area around the platform, which is operated by
Houston-based Black Elk Energy, the Coast Guard said
in a statement.
The blaze ignited on Friday when workers were welding a pipe
on a deck of the platform in shallow waters. Twenty-two people
were on board the rig when the fire broke out and unleashed a
black plume of smoke. Eleven workers were evacuated and nine
others were taken by helicopter to hospitals.
Four workers airlifted to Louisiana's West Jefferson Medical
Center suffered second- and third-degree burns to large parts of
their bodies, said Taslin Alfonzo, a hospital spokeswoman.
The incident occurred a day after oil giant BP agreed to pay
a record $4.5 billion in penalties for its role in the 2010 Gulf
oil spill that killed 11 workers and spewed 4.9 million barrels
of oil.
Since the Black Elk-operated rig was offline at the time of
the fire, there was little risk of a major oil spill, officials
said.
The platform sits in 56 feet (17 meters) of water some 17
miles (27 km) south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and production had
been shut down since mid-August, Black Elk said.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which
enforces offshore drilling regulations, is investigating the
fire.