Body found near burned Gulf oil platform

AUSTIN, Texas Nov 18 Divers have found a body
near an oil platform that caught fire in the Gulf of Mexico,
U.S. Coast Guard officials said on Sunday.
The body was found by divers contracted by Black Elk Energy,
which owns the platform off the coast of Louisiana, on Saturday
evening while they were inspecting the structure, said Coast
Guard spokesman Carlos Vega.
Vega said he could not confirm whether the body was one of
two workers who went missing after the platform fire on Friday.
He referred additional questions to Black Elk
officials, who have not returned calls seeking comment.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing
workers early Saturday evening after three helicopter crews, a
Coast Guard cutter and a plane spent the day scanning a 1,400
square-mile (3,625 square km) area around the platform.
The blaze was touched off on Friday when workers were
welding a pipe on a deck of the platform in shallow waters.
Twenty-two people were on board the rig when the fire broke out
and unleashed a black plume of smoke. Eleven workers were
evacuated and nine others were taken by helicopter to hospitals.
The platform sits in 56 feet (17 meters) of water 17 miles
(27 km) south of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and production had been
shut down since mid-August, Black Elk said.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which
enforces offshore drilling regulations, is investigating.
The incident occurred a day after oil giant BP agreed to pay
a record $4.5 billion in penalties for the 2010 Gulf oil spill
that killed 11 workers and spewed 4.9 million barrels of oil.