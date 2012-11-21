US regulator warns Black Elk Energy on safety after rig fire

HOUSTON Nov 21 The U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) on Wednesday told Black Elk
Energy that it must take immediate steps to improve
safety at its offshore platforms after last week's deadly rig
explosion off the Louisiana coast, which killed one worker and
left another missing.
"Black Elk has repeatedly failed to operate in a manner that
is consistent with federal regulations," BSEE Director James
Watson said in a statement. Houston-based Black Elk must submit
a performance improvement plan to the BSEE by Dec. 15, the
offshore regulator said. Black Elk had no immediate comment.