2012年 11月 22日 星期四

US regulator warns Black Elk Energy on safety after rig fire

HOUSTON Nov 21 The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) on Wednesday told Black Elk Energy that it must take immediate steps to improve safety at its offshore platforms after last week's deadly rig explosion off the Louisiana coast, which killed one worker and left another missing.

"Black Elk has repeatedly failed to operate in a manner that is consistent with federal regulations," BSEE Director James Watson said in a statement. Houston-based Black Elk must submit a performance improvement plan to the BSEE by Dec. 15, the offshore regulator said. Black Elk had no immediate comment.

