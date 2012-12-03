U.S. lawmakers want to question Grand Isle Shipyard on rig fire

WASHINGTON Dec 3 Top Democratic lawmakers in
the U.S. House of Representatives want to know more about the
involvement of oilfield contractor Grand Isle Shipyard in an
explosion last month on a Black Elk Energy oil rig
off the Louisiana coast.
"Reports indicate that the explosion may have involved
maintenance welding work by Grand Isle Shipyard, which has a
history of accidents," the lawmakers said in a release on
Monday, asking the company for a briefing by Dec. 6.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The lawmakers included Henry Waxman and Edward Markey, the
senior Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce and House
Natural Resources committees, respectively. They have also
sought a briefing from Black Elk executives.
The Nov. 16 Black Elk explosion and fire occurred when
workers were welding a pipe on the deck of West Delta Block 32
platform, south of Grand Isle, Louisiana. Three workers died.
Regulators have told Black Elk to take immediate steps to
improve safety and gave it until Dec. 15 to submit a plan.