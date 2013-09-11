Ohio wins $35 million in tobacco company payment arbitration

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
Sept 11 Ohio will keep about $35 million in disputed tobacco company payments from 2003 as a result of an arbitration panel's ruling on Wednesday, the Ohio Attorney General's office said.
The panel concluded that the state had on balance lived up to its part of a landmark 1998 settlement between most states and U.S. tobacco companies.
The decision is good news for owners of about $5 billion of bonds, backed by Ohio's share of the settlement, said Dick Larkin, a credit analyst at HJ Sims & Co.
He added that it does not guarantee there will not be a bond default as the so-called Buckeye bonds' cash flow is still weak.
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018