UPDATE 1-Obama administration bars new oil exploration in Arctic waters

By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The Obama administration on
Friday blocked new exploration for oil and gas in Arctic waters,
in a win for environmental groups that had fought development of
the ecologically fragile region.
The Department of the Interior released a 2017 to 2022
leasing plan that blocked drilling in the Chukchi and Beaufort
Seas off northern Alaska. It also limited petroleum development
in the Cook Inlet off south-central Alaska.
Environmental activists have battled drilling in Alaska to
protect whales, walruses and seals, and as part of a broader
movement to keep remaining fossil fuels in the ground.
The Interior Department said the plan was "balanced," and
left 70 percent of economically recoverable oil and gas
resources open to drilling, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico.
The plan focuses on the best areas "with the highest
resource potential, lowest conflict and established
infrastructure - and removes regions that are simply not right
to lease," Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said.
President Barack Obama, who last year became the first
sitting president to cross the Arctic Circle, has made fighting
climate change and protecting the Arctic priorities in his
administration.
But President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican who takes
office on Jan. 20, 2017, has vowed to open resources to
petroleum development and could take steps to reverse the
decision.
Oil interests have pressured the administration to explore
for energy in the Arctic. Jack Girard, the head of the American
Petroleum Institute industry group, said the decision "puts the
U.S. at a serious competitive disadvantage."
Russia and Norway have also explored the Arctic, though
Exxon Mobil wound down drilling in the Russian north in
2014 due to U.S. sanctions over Moscow's aggression in eastern
Ukraine.
Fierce winds and frigid waters make the Arctic treacherous
for drilling equipment. After spending billions of dollars to
explore the Alaskan Arctic, Royal Dutch Shell retreated
in 2015 after suffering a gash in one of its ships and
environmentalists had uncovered details of an old law that
forced the company to cut exploration there by half.
The U.S. Coast Guard complained when Shell was drilling off
Alaska that it had been forced to divert resources, including a
vessel that fought cocaine trafficking, to keep operations in
the region safe. (reut.rs/2g4yHSW)
Environmentalists applauded the new lease plan, which built
on a similar decision in March when the government removed much
of the Atlantic ocean from oil and gas leasing for five years.
"This is excellent news for our oceans, from the Arctic to
the Atlantic," said Jacqueline Savitz, deputy vice president for
U.S. campaigns of Oceana, an international advocacy group.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Cynthia Osterman, G
Crosse)