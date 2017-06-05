Big oil, small U.S. towns see new reward in old production technique

* Carbon credit hike could insulate more U.S. oil from
future busts
* Occidental, Exxon, Chevron among the potential winners
* Congress to consider boosting tax credit this summer
By Ernest Scheyder
HOBBS, New Mexico, June 5 Amid the frenetic
activity of American shale oilfields recovering from a two-year
recession sit a handful of oil towns that seemed impervious as
many producers went into bankruptcy and the economy around them
sank.
Occidental Petroleum Corp and a few other oil
producers with wells near this town on New Mexico's border with
Texas steadily pumped low-cost oil through the downturn, using a
technique that has been heralded worldwide as a way to reduce
carbon emissions and boost oil output.
"When everyone else in the oil industry was going down, Oxy
kept working," said Joshua Grassham, vice president of Lea
County State Bank and a Hobbs Chamber of Commerce board member.
The city of 35,000 rests on the Permian oilfield, the largest
oilfield in the United States.
This way of drilling brings with it a sweetener for the oil
industry to keep crude flowing: a tax credit that helps insulate
these wells in a downturn, and could triple in size if Congress
approves a new measure this summer.
Such a move could extend by decades the producing life of
hundreds more wells, increasing oil supply which would be a drag
on prices. To date, the technique has been employed only at
conventional oilfields, rather than on shale deposits. Some
firms are studying how to put the technique to work in shale
drilling, too.
The drilling method harnesses the carbon dioxide produced
during the extraction of oil or from power plants, and forces it
back into the fields. That boosts the pressure underground and
drives more oil to the surface.
Their success could be replicated in oilfields across the
United States if Congress approves the measure, which already
enjoys broad bipartisan support. While the Trump administration
has yet to say whether it supports the tax credit increase, the
measure could also be a boon to the coal industry, which Trump
wants to revitalize.
The technique, one of several so-called enhanced oil
recovery (EOR) strategies used to prolong the productive
lifespan of oilfields and increase output, underpins around five
percent of U.S. oil output, or about 450,000 barrels per day,
according to energy consultancy Advanced Resources
International.
EOR can help firms to produce between 30 percent and 60
percent of all the oil held in a reservoir. That's far more than
the 10 percent usually recovered from initial traditional
drilling, according to the Department of Energy.
The existing credit has provided a financial lift for
Occidental, Denbury Resources Inc and oil producers with
ready access to the gas. Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron
Corp also use the technique on some of their oil fields.
None detail their tax savings from the credit, but since the it
was first offered in 2008, companies have collected at least
$350 million in the credits, according to Internal Revenue
Service figures.
In Hobbs, Occidental not only kept a 200-person workforce
intact during the oil-price downturn - when tens of thousands of
workers were laid off in the shale patch - it also invested $250
million to expand operations during that period, according to
its public filings.
That meant Hobbs and nearby Seminole, Texas, where Hess Corp
has its own carbon dioxide injection facility, didn't
suffer the extreme financial pain felt by shale towns, such as
Williston, North Dakota, and other shale producing communities
in 2015 and 2016.
"Oxy's investment in the carbon project was a huge economic
boost to our area," Grassham said.
Some of the carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas, comes from
naturally occurring reservoirs that are a low-cost source for
Occidental. Others get the gas piped from power plants that burn
coal. Power companies hope the technique can help them avoid
higher carbon emissions.
The company spends about $18 to $25 per barrel to collect
oil from its enhanced oil recovery operations. In contrast, its
shale-focused well costs are lower - $16 to $19 per barrel. But
because EOR wells pump consistently for decades, their value to
the company over time exceeds shale wells, whose production
quickly tapers off.
Across Texas and New Mexico, Occidental runs one of the
world's largest fleet of enhanced oil recovery projects,
injecting 2 billion cubic feet of carbon dioxide each day into
wells that first produced oil nearly a century ago.
"We had a very large, stable carbon dioxide EOR business in
our portfolio during the downturn," said Jody Elliott, president
of Occidental's American operations. "That helped."
Partly because of its carbon facilities, Occidental was able
to raise its dividend during the downturn. Today, executives are
using the profits from the carbon business to grow its shale
business across the Permian, the largest acreage holding in the
region.
"These two businesses play very well off of each other,"
Elliott said.
TAX CHANGE?
Congress is expected this summer to debate extending an
existing tax credit that could pave way for wider use. The
proposed Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage Act would boost
the credit to $35 per metric ton of carbon dioxide, up from $10
per ton today.
The legislation failed to move forward during last year's
heated presidential campaign, but supporters say it will be
reintroduced soon. "We want to make sure that we show a strong
commitment so we continue to develop these technologies," said
North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat and the bill's
lead sponsor.
Electricity generator NRG Energy Inc earlier this
year opened a $1.04 billion carbon capture facility at a Texas
coal-fired power plant, using its carbon dioxide emissions to
extract crude from a 1930s-era oilfield.
Expanding the credit could, supporters hope, encourage more
coal-fired power plants to follow NRG's lead by capturing and
selling carbon to oil producers. Most oilfields are not located
near carbon dioxide supplies, so the tax credit also could spur
the build-out of carbon pipelines.
Environmentalists, including the Sierra Club, like the
process because it traps carbon underground, preventing it from
contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.
"You'll put more carbon in the ground than oil that is
produced," said Vello Kuuskraa, president of consultancy
Advanced Resources International, which studies enhanced oil
recovery and carbon storage.
Oxy is considering investing another $550 million in its
Hobbs operation in the next several years to further expand its
carbon facilities.
"During all these oil industry downturns, those carbon wells
keep people working," said Grassham.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Additional reporting by Mike
Wood and by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by Gary
McWilliams, Simon Webb and Edward Tobin)