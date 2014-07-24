UPDATE 2-BNSF train carrying North Dakota oil derails in Seattle

(Adds background)
By Edward McAllister
July 24 A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train
carrying crude oil derailed as it left a railyard in north
Seattle on Thursday, but there were no reports of a spill or
injuries, BNSF said in a statement.
Four railcars came off the tracks at around 2 a.m. PDT (0900
GMT), three of which were carrying crude oil, said BNSF, which
is owned by Berkshire Hathaway. The train originated in
North Dakota and was bound for Tesoro Corp's 120,000
barrel-per-day Anacortes oil refinery, 80 miles (129 km) north
of the city, Tesoro confirmed.
The derailment comes at a pivotal moment for the booming
crude-by-rail industry, which has come under intense scrutiny
after a series of accidents over the past 18 months.
While small in comparison to recent explosive oil train
derailments, Thursday's accident occurred a day after the U.S.
Department of Transportation issued new safety proposals
governing the transport of crude by rail, including phasing out
older unsafe tank cars.
The rail cars that derailed were the CP-1232 model that
meets the latest federal safety standards, BNSF said. The train
is expected to be back on the track later on Thursday and the
cause of the accident is under investigation.
Washington State has become a leading destination for
crude-by-rail cargoes from the Bakken region of North Dakota and
Montana, which produces oil that is lighter and more volatile
than other grades of crude, according to recent government
tests.
As many as 19 trains per week carrying Bakken crude oil
transited through the state in recent months, according to BNSF
data provided to emergency responders in Washington State, as
required by a federal executive order this year.
Seattle authorities and residents have become skittish about
the growing traffic. Seattle's city council in February passed a
resolution urging the U.S. Department of Transportation to
strengthen regulations and phase out older tank cars.
The Department of Transportation on Wednesday proposed that
older cars be phased out in a staggered manner over five years.
Seattle's resolution also urged the state to assess the
safety, environmental and economic risks tied to oil-by-rail
traffic through the city and the state.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee has asked the state
Department of Ecology to analyze those risks, including Bakken
crude volatility, and develop spill response plans. That study
is slated to wrap up in October.
There is already opposition to new crude-by-rail projects in
the state, including Tesoro's proposed railport in Vancouver,
Washington.
