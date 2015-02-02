Nascent U.S. oil export boom stalled by topsy-turvy market

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 2 Just as the Obama administration
is starting to pull down barriers to exporting an abundance of
U.S. shale oil, the topsy-turvy global oil markets have thrown
up new ones.
The stunning 60 percent collapse in oil prices since last
summer has upended the relationship between regional markets,
briefly pushing U.S. benchmark prices above those for global
Brent crude - and effectively closing the arbitrage for
exporting processed condensate just as U.S. export regulators
began giving some firms the green light to press ahead.
For the moment, that's proving to be a less profitable
prospect than many expected. Enterprise Products Partners
, which had gained a jump on rivals with export clearance
last summer, failed to award a one-year tender to sell processed
condensate after a round of low bids, U.S. and Asian trade
sources said last week.
"The export boom has been postponed," said John Auers, a
consultant at Turner, Mason & Co. in Dallas.
It's been a tumultuous period for would-be exporters. Just a
few months ago, dozens of producers were locked in a federal
queue waiting for confirmation that they could press ahead with
sales of lightly processed shale condensate. In late December,
U.S. regulators began giving some firms such as Royal Dutch
Shell the green light to go ahead.
But as oil prices collapsed, some who secured the
sought-after exemption from the four-decade-old export ban are
finding it more difficult to find buyers for their crude.
Last month, Conoco Chief Executive Ryan Lance told reporters
that the company was seeking permission to export condensate,
but acknowledged that now might not be the right time to export
condensate.
The advantage for sending condensate to Asia has been closed
since a cargo was sold to Shell Singapore for October loading.
The U.S.-Asia route was uneconomical because of high freight and
cheaper Mideast alternatives.
Since then, sellers have been focusing their efforts on
Europe with several cargoes loading since November sent to
Rotterdam and France, according to traders.
TEMPORARY CLOSURE?
Some analysts say the current inversion in prices is likely
to be short-lived. As U.S. oil stockpiles begin to fill with
surplus crude, and OPEC is showing no signs of cutting it
output, the pressure on domestic markets will soon intensify -
re-opening a profitable arbitrage to other markets.
Demand may come not only from traditional refiners and
petrochemical firms in Asia and Europe, but from heavy oil
producers like Mexico that want to blend the ultra-light U.S.
oil with their own production.
"I think this is a transitional period," says global
commodities strategist Ed Morse at Citi. "The dynamic is there
to have an open arb on a pretty permanent basis."
Others say the economics may be diminished for years.
As the lowest oil prices in six years are expected to halt
the U.S. shale boom by the middle of this year, the
four-decade-old export ban -- at the forefront of the minds of
oil producers and lawmakers last year -- has become less
relevant, likely easing the pressure from energy producers.
"The pressure on Washington to change export policy is going
to change in current market conditions," Auers said.
He says the anticipated flood of crude oil exports has been
pushed back by up to four years to 2018-2019, when U.S. oil
production may resume its march toward over 10 million barrels
per day (bpd).
Until then, Washington may be able to maintain its
decades-old policy as producers see little economic advantage to
be gained from lobbying for change.
Enterprise has boosted exports of U.S. condensate to 40,000
bpd after signing two annual contracts with Petro-Diamond
Singapore and Vitol..
Analysts forecasting output in the middle of last year,
before oil prices crashed, said condensate exports could reach
up to 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year, and double
in 2015.
Now, those figures have declined as analysts mark down
expectations of new U.S. supply, which had been running at some
1 million bpd for the past three years.
"We think that the rate of growth by the end of this year is
going to be zero, which makes the whole crude export issue much
less substantively relevant than it was six or 12 months ago,"
said Pavel Molchanov, an energy analyst at Raymond James.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai, Florence Tan and
