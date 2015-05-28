UPDATE 1-Lifting of U.S. crude oil export ban possible within year -analysts

(Adds details on estimated chance of lifting ban)
WASHINGTON May 28 The U.S. Congress could lift
the 40-year-old ban on domestic crude oil exports within a year
as a drop in gasoline prices and the potential return of Iranian
oil to global markets makes it an easier measure for politicians
to support, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on
Thursday.
The analysts found "a surprising amount of support to remove
the ban across members of the House and Senate," at a meeting
they held with lawmakers, they said in a BofA Merrill Lynch
Global Research report.
They estimated a more than 50 percent chance of repealing
the ban over the next 24 months and said that doing so could
narrow the discount for U.S. benchmark WTI crude versus
international Brent to just $3 a barrel in 2017 from the current
spread for 2017 of $7.40 a barrel.
U.S. gasoline prices have dropped since last year along with
global crude prices, thanks to strong crude output from the
United States, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. On Thursday, the U.S.
average for regular gasoline at the pump was nearly $2.74 a
gallon, down from $3.65 a year ago, according to the AAA
motorist club.
If that remains the case, it has the potential to allay
politicians' fears that they could be blamed for any rise in
gasoline prices if the crude oil export ban was lifted. If talks
between six global powers and Tehran on Iran's nuclear program
reach a deal on June 30, sanctions on Iran's oil exports could
be removed soon after. That could also put pressure on global
oil and U.S. gasoline prices.
Backers of removing the ban in Congress said they had not
come across any fellow members who were "intellectually opposed"
to lifting it, even among Democrats, the analysts said.
Still, two key Democrats in the Senate, Ed Markey and Robert
Menendez, are opposed to lifting the restriction. And supporters
of lifting the ban have a long way to go to get the 60 votes
that will likely be necessary to pass a bill.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican and chair of the energy
committee, has introduced legislation to lift the trade
restriction. She has 13 co-sponsors on the measure, including
one Democrat in the 100-member chamber.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Leslie Adler)