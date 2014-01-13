COLUMN-Crude export ban benefits only U.S. refiners: Kemp

By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 13 It is a great time to be an oil
refiner, at least if you are located in the central United
States and have access to light oil from North Dakota's Bakken
formation and similar crudes trapped in the region by transport
bottlenecks and the export ban.
While refiners in Western Europe struggle with overcapacity
in the global refining system and face pressure to close some of
their facilities, their rivals in the United States are
benefiting handsomely from locational advantages and outdated
protectionism.
Valero Energy Corporation, the largest pure refiner
in the United States, has seen its stock price almost quadruple
from $14 to $53 since August 2010.
The refiner has benefited from buying stranded domestic
light crude at steep discounts while selling gasoline and diesel
at prices linked to international benchmarks.
While all of Valero's refineries have reported good
throughput margins since late 2010, the company's three
refineries in the midcontinent area (Ardmore, McKee and Memphis)
which process mainly light crudes from inland areas have been by
far the best performers (Chart 1).
Throughput margin measures the difference between the
purchase price at which refineries buy crude and other
feedstocks and the price they achieve for the sales of their
products such as gasoline and diesel.
For most of 2011, 2012 and 2013, Valero's midcontinent
refineries were achieving throughput margins of between $10 and
$22 on every barrel of oil they processed, according to Valero's
own quarterly operating reports (Chart 2).
Refineries in the midcontinent achieved far higher
throughput margins than those on the coasts, where crude
acquisitions are more closely tied to international benchmarks
like Brent.