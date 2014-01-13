COLUMN-Crude export ban benefits only U.S. refiners: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON Jan 13 It is a great time to be an oil refiner, at least if you are located in the central United States and have access to light oil from North Dakota's Bakken formation and similar crudes trapped in the region by transport bottlenecks and the export ban.

While refiners in Western Europe struggle with overcapacity in the global refining system and face pressure to close some of their facilities, their rivals in the United States are benefiting handsomely from locational advantages and outdated protectionism.

Valero Energy Corporation, the largest pure refiner in the United States, has seen its stock price almost quadruple from $14 to $53 since August 2010.

The refiner has benefited from buying stranded domestic light crude at steep discounts while selling gasoline and diesel at prices linked to international benchmarks.

While all of Valero's refineries have reported good throughput margins since late 2010, the company's three refineries in the midcontinent area (Ardmore, McKee and Memphis) which process mainly light crudes from inland areas have been by far the best performers (Chart 1).

Throughput margin measures the difference between the purchase price at which refineries buy crude and other feedstocks and the price they achieve for the sales of their products such as gasoline and diesel.

For most of 2011, 2012 and 2013, Valero's midcontinent refineries were achieving throughput margins of between $10 and $22 on every barrel of oil they processed, according to Valero's own quarterly operating reports (Chart 2).

Refineries in the midcontinent achieved far higher throughput margins than those on the coasts, where crude acquisitions are more closely tied to international benchmarks like Brent.