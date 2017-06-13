RPT-U.S. shale firms more exposed to falling oil prices as hedges expire

(Repeats for wider distribution.)
By Catherine Ngai and Swetha Gopinath
June 13 Cash-strapped U.S. shale firms scaled
back their hedging programs in the first quarter, leaving them
more vulnerable to tumbling spot market prices just after OPEC
reached a landmark deal to curb global supply.
The pullback in hedging was driven by rising service costs
and expectations that prices would continue to rally after the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries extended those
cuts in May, analysts said.
However, rising U.S. production has stymied OPEC's efforts
to rebalance markets. Crude oil futures have lost 15
percent of their value since February, raising the risk that
unhedged companies are more exposed to market weakness.
The market peaked at $55 a barrel in January as cuts got
under way, but has struggled since, and closed Monday at $48.29
a barrel, barely changed from the end of November, when
OPEC agreed with nonmembers to cut 1.8 million barrels a day in
supply.
For oil traders, hedging data serves as a leading indicator
of future supplies. With so little hedged, dealers say producers
are now looking to hedge at the next chance possible, a move
that will pressure prices in coming months.
Producers hedge by buying a variety of financial options to
secure a minimum price for crude and safeguard future
production.
According to a Reuters analysis of hedging disclosures by
the 30 largest U.S. shale firms, most stayed on the sidelines in
the first three months of 2017, a stark contrast from a year ago
when firms rushed to lock in prices, even though oil was trading
$15 a barrel lower.
In total, 18 companies reduced outstanding oil options,
swaps or other derivatives positions by a total of 49 million
barrels from the fourth quarter to the first quarter, the data
shows. Another 10 companies increased their hedging positions by
91 million barrels; two others did not hedge at all.
(GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/2rolpok)
Compared with a year ago, the group is more exposed to
falling oil prices, with one-fifth fewer barrels hedged, or the
equivalent of 28 million barrels, and three times more barrels
rolling off, or the equivalent of 38 million barrels.
"A lot of producers held back on locking in hedges in the
first quarter because OPEC cut their historic deal and they
thought there would be a linear shift higher in prices. But
then, we saw several pullbacks," said Michael Tran, director of
global energy strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
Prices are too low now for producers to lock in large
volumes of future production, Tran said. In addition, pent-up
demand for hedging will pressure any moves higher in the oil
market, he said.
UNDERHEDGED ANXIETIES
Morgan Stanley said in a recent note that producers are
hedged at around 12 percent of their 2018 output and 40 percent
for their current 2017 output.
The increases were driven by Hess Corp and Apache
Corp, which had previously remained unhedged. They added
a combined 54 million barrels.
Analysts expect U.S. oil drilling to taper off as old hedge
positions wind down, leaving smaller producers exposed to market
prices at below break-even levels.
"I think companies are a little bit nervous that they are
underhedged right now and they will try to take advantage of any
hedging opportunity they get at about $50 per barrel," said Bill
Costello, a portfolio manager at Westwood Holdings Group.
SOME NEW PLAYERS
In total, the 30 companies held hedged positions equivalent
to about 483 million barrels at the end of March, compared with
441 million at the end of 2016. Excluding Hess and Apache, the
two highest hedgers, the group held only 428 million barrels.
Some large players refrained from building a larger buffer.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp - which held 33.2 million
barrels hedged for 2017 in the fourth quarter - had 8 million
barrels roll off through the first quarter. EOG Resources
had nearly 6 million barrels unwind after terminating
its hedges.
Analysts said much of the hesitation has to do with rising
service costs. Firms that supply rigs and crews are clamoring to
take back discounts extended during the height of the slump
early last year, in some cases boosting prices by 10 to 15
percent.
"Producers are working in an environment where they see
service cost increases on the horizon. They see their expenses
going up, but their revenues are not going up correspondingly,
which is why they do not want to hedge and compress their
margins," said Rob Thummel, a portfolio manager at Tortoise
Capital Advisors LLC.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Swetha Gopinath in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gaffen and Matthew Lewis)