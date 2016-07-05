US shale firms' Q1 hedging rush may squeeze margins, spur output

| July 5
July 5 As oil prices began recovering from
13-year lows early this year, U.S. shale producers ramped up
their hedges against another slump on a scale unseen for at
least a year, a Reuters analysis of company disclosures shows.
A review of disclosures by the largest 30 U.S. shale firms
showed 17 of them increased their hedge books in the first
quarter, the most at least since early 2015.
Several, including EOG Resources Inc and Devon
Energy Corp, two of the biggest shale companies, secured
significant protection of future earnings for the first time in
at least six months.
A greater volume of hedged production typically indicates
more drilling activity ahead as producers that locked in prices
for a sizeable part of their output ensure enough cash flow to
sustain or increase production.
What makes the outlook more complicated this time is the
fact that oil companies, fearing the rally could fizzle, locked
in sales at levels around $10 a barrel below both current prices
and break even levels for some producers.
For those producers the concern is that their margins will
suffer if service costs rise as activity picks up.
It is less clear how it will affect production, though most
analysts expect more supply.
Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research at
Barclays in New York, believes hedges allow producers to plan
better even if they secured prices below present levels just
below $50 a barrel.
"I think (the hedging) gives producers more security to lock
in a capex plan," Cohen said, predicting shale production will
edge up in the second half of the year.
The 17 companies locked in prices for nearly 55 million
barrels of future production, the highest volume in at least a
year and some 45 percent more than hedges added by eight
companies in the fourth quarter.
The spike in hedging came as crude recovered from February's
13-year lows around $26 a barrel later in the first
quarter, a rally that continued into the second quarter.
That recovery stalled, however, in the final weeks of last
month amid heightened uncertainty about the impact of Britain's
vote to leave the European Union and crude prices slipped back
below $50 a barrel. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1MiNzFx)
FIRST QUARTER BORROWING
Sometime in the first quarter, Marathon Oil Corp,
for example, hedged at an average price of $39.25 for the second
quarter, when prices averaged just below $46 a barrel. Denbury
Resources Inc locked in first-quarter 2017 U.S. crude
production at just over $42 a barrel; those futures this
week were trading at about $52 a barrel.
While those deals may look problematic now, analysts point
out that they did make more sense three or four months ago.
Michael Tran, director of commodity strategy at RBC Capital
Markets in New York, said that at the time market players had
expected oil prices to average at or below $40 this year.
"You have to remember that sentiment in this market is still
so fragile," he said. "Producers ended up locking in something
in case we did a double dip."
For those that have enough money, the hedges may now act as
an incentive to crank up production for the spot market to
average up how much they fetch per barrel, said John Saucer,
vice president of research and analysis at Mobius Risk Group in
Houston.
For a number of oil producers hedges were more of a
necessity than a strategic choice as they needed them to get
bank loans, said Thomas McNulty, a director at consultancy
Navigant, who advises producers on valuation, transactions and
risk management such a hedging.
"Banks have been working very hard with their clients to
continue or extend financing, and that requires producers to
hedge more," McNulty said, adding that he saw limited appetite
for hedging that went beyond what banks required.
