RPT-Oilfield housing firm's stumble may herald more oil industry pain

By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Dec 31 A nasty profit warning
and deep job cuts. A gutted capital budget, a suspended dividend
and shares tumbling by more than half on a single day.
The retrenchment at Civeo Corp, which provides
temporary housing for oilfield workers and miners, is the
most-severe symptom of pain inflicted on the oil service
industry by the slide in crude prices, and may presage similar
steps by peers.
It also exposes the transient nature of the "man camp"
business of dormitory-style temporary housing the company helped
pioneer.
Drilling, a barometer of oilfield activity, has been slowing
for weeks as producers slashed spending plans by 20 to 40
percent. Baker Hughes reported last week the U.S. land
rig count fell by 35 to 1,770 and hundreds more rigs will be
idled, hitting scores of services companies from ones renting
trailers to those repairing pumps.
The pain will spread unevenly. Companies with weaker
finances or older equipment are set to be hit sooner and harder
by the more-than 50 percent drop in crude prices since June.
Analysts and investors say Civeo's problem is that it has
spread itself geographically too thin, with not enough cash to
quickly respond to customers' needs.
The company, spun off in May from equipment maker Oil States
International Inc, has seen demand drop in Canada's oil
sands regions and in Australia, where it houses coal miners,
leaving it with little cash to expand in North Dakota's oil
counties, where it has only two facilities.
Civeo shares are down over 80 percent this year after
tumbling 53 percent on Tuesday, compared with Oil States's 15
percent slide and a roughly 13 percent gain in the S&P 500
index.
Several firms serving Australia's mining sector, Civeo's key
market, have also been hit hard by the retreat in commodity and
energy prices.
For example, Alliance Aviation Services Ltd <AQZ.AX,
which flies miners to and from remote camp sites, this month cut
its earnings forecast, dropped an interim dividend and reduced
its aircraft fleet.
Businesses providing services to the camps are smarting too.
"I took a massive plunge right along with the drop in coal
prices," said Fiona Berridge, who runs Scrubz Pro Clean, a linen
and cleaning service for miners in the coal town of Moranbah in
Australia's Bowen Basin.
"I used to have 35 people working here, now I have eight."
Stronger companies have proven more resilient, at least for
now.
Target Logistics, the top temporary housing operator in
North Dakota and one of the largest in the world, says it is
finishing 2014 with "high utilization" at its facilities. The
privately-held company declined to be more specific, but said it
did not expect a decline in 2015 occupancy.
Analysts say the company has been able to land long-term
contracts with companies like Halliburton Co and EOG
Resources Inc, by offering them the size and scale Civeo
cannot match. In North Dakota alone, Target Logistics has 10
camps and touts its ability to quickly add housing wherever
needed.
To save cash, oil producers have already started to ask
drilling and well completion services firms to cut their prices
by 10 to 30 percent, said PacWest, an energy consultancy in
Houston.
That is hurting the most so-called pressure pumpers, often
small privately-held firms, that run fleets of diesel engines
used to generate power for hydraulic fracturing jobs.
"We expect cash flow and solvency challenges and more
consolidation in the industry," PacWest said earlier this month.
Kirby Corp, which moves crude and other fuels by
barge, issued a profit warning in December as its business
overhauling diesel engines in onshore fields was hit harder by
the oil slide than earlier anticipated.
The largest services companies, Halliburton and Schlumberger
, have said they will reduce headcount, while BP Plc
announced a $1 billion restructuring.
In the offshore drilling market, Hercules Offshore
has cut 15 percent of its staff, while Transocean Ltd
has said it will scrap seven older offshore rigs as softer
demand means only the newest rigs can win contracts.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Williston, Anna Driver and
Kristen Hays in Houston and Jim Regan in Sydney; Editing by
Terry Wade and Tomasz Janowski)