US crude oil imports fall in March from yr earlier

* US crude imports post second drop since Oct
    * Canada top foreign supplier to US, Saudi Arabia second

    WASHINGTON, May 30 U.S. crude oil imports fell in March,
dropping 266,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.	
    Crude imports averaged 8.767 million bpd in March, the second year-over-year
drop since October.	
    The drop coincided with a larger-than-expected decrease in March oil demand,
with consumption down 6.38 percent from a year earlier. 	
    Canada remained the United States' biggest foreign supplier in March,
exporting 2.463 million bpd, up 312,000 bpd from a year earlier.	
    Saudi Arabia was the second-largest oil supplier to the United States during
the month, exporting 1.372 million bpd, up 265,000 bpd from last year.	
    	
              Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 countries)	

               Mar-12     Feb-12    YTD 2012    Mar-11     YTD 2011	
 CANADA        2,463      2,517      2,479       2,151       2,163
 SAUDI ARABIA  1,372      1,407      1,401       1,107       1,107
 MEXICO        949        1,009      984         1,186       1,138
 VENEZUELA     936        890        835         957         930
 KUWAIT        460        252        357         161         143
 COLOMBIA      423        445        423         363         284
 IRAQ          386        271        351         382         375
 BRAZIL        344        281        312         158         198
 NIGERIA       337        352        380         840         918
 ALGERIA       184        126        141         268         265
 ECUADOR       174        238        169         142         186
 ANGOLA        170        223        248         261         302
 RUSSIA        88         32         83          314         174
 AZERBAIJAN    67         36         34          17          29
 CAMEROON      61         62         62          30          21

