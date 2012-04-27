U.S. oil imports rise in February-EIA

By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, April 27 U.S. crude oil imports rose for the fourth time in five
months in February, climbing 545,000 barrels per day from a year earlier, the Energy Information
Administration said on Friday.
Crude imports averaged 8.558 million bpd in February. Excluding a drop last month, the
United States has imported more oil every month since October when compared to a year ago.
The rise in imports coincided with a much smaller-than-expected decrease in February oil
demand, with consumption down just 0.72 percent from a year ago.
Canada remained America's biggest foreign supplier in February, exporting 2.517 million bpd,
up 324,000 bpd from a year ago.
Saudi Arabia was the second largest oil supplier for the United States during the month,
exporting 1.407 million bpd, up 293,000 bpd from last year.
Crude Oil Imports (Top 15 Countries)
Country Feb-12 Jan-12 YTD 2012 Feb-11 YTD 2011
CANADA 2,517 2,459 2,487 2,193 2,170
SAUDI ARABIA 1,407 1,423 1,415 1,114 1,106
MEXICO 1,009 995 1,002 998 1,112
VENEZUELA 890 683 783 878 916
COLOMBIA 445 403 423 175 242
NIGERIA 352 449 402 948 958
BRAZIL 281 309 295 175 219
IRAQ 271 390 333 263 372
KUWAIT 252 352 303 118 133
ECUADOR 238 100 166 242 209
ANGOLA 223 349 288 357 323
ALGERIA 126 113 119 138 264
CAMEROON 62 61 62 0 16
NORWAY 60 0 29 21 10
EQUATORIAL
GUINEA 50 51 51 52 41
Note: The data in the tables above exclude oil imports into the U.S. territories.