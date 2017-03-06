Enterprise Products Partners' Seaway pipeline shut after leak: traders

NEW YORK, March 6 Enterprise Products Partners LP's Seaway crude oil pipeline was shut this weekend after a potential leak was found, two trading sources said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear when the pipe was shut, although traders cited Genscape data showing the 400,000 barrel per day Cushing, Oklahoma to U.S. Gulf Coast pipeline shutting Saturday morning.

A company spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The discount for front to second month U.S. crude CLc1-CLc2 widened to a session low of 50 cents.

In January, the company shut its legacy line after a leak was reported near Trenton, Texas, after it was struck by a third-party contractor. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai)