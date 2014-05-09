UPDATE 1-Oil-by-rail refiners say regulators will have data by end of May

(Updates with Department of Transportation comment)
HOUSTON May 9 U.S. regulators seeking data from
refiners in the effort to gauge the volatility of North Dakota
Bakken crude being shipped by rail will have the information by
the end of May, according to the industry's trade group.
Seventeen companies have anonymously submitted data from
more than 1,000 samples to an undisclosed third-party auditor
hired by the American Fuel and Petrochemicals Manufacturers
(AFPM), the U.S. independent refining industry's trade group,
the group's general counsel, Rich Moskowitz, said on Friday.
A technical consultant is compiling the information into a
report to be submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation
by month's end, Moskowitz said. It will be submitted without
companies identifying themselves because they consider the data
proprietary.
A spate of fiery crude train crashes has prompted regulators
to examine oil-by-rail safety. Earlier this year DOT's Pipeline
and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) called
for Bakken operators and shippers to share crude testing data to
help regulators evaluate the volatility of oil produced there.
DOT did not set a deadline, but last week it identified only
three companies it said have shared such data: Exxon Mobil Corp
, Continental Resources Inc and privately held
Savage Companies.
On Friday, a DOT spokeswoman said the agency had received
data from two more companies - independent refiner Phillips 66
and pipeline company Plains All American. The
spokeswoman said it was possible that more companies had sent
data that DOT hasn't yet received or that an organization was
compiling data, like AFPM's consultant.
The spokeswoman said a website where DOT posts companies
that have shared information was being updated, but it still did
not display Phillips or Plains as of late Friday afternoon.
Plains told Reuters that the company shared crude sampling
data from several Bakken locations with DOT in mid-March.
Other companies say they have shared data as well. Oil
producer Hess Corp said the company has shared such data
with DOT personnel in North Dakota.
J.P. Fjeld-Hansen, managing director at Musket, a privately
held trading and logistics company with Bakken oil-loading
operations, also said crude shipped from its facilities "is
properly tested, classified and reported to DOT". He said PHMSA
and DOT have visited Musket's crude loading facilities several
times this year.
In addition to Phillips, Tesoro Corp also said they
also are sharing data through the AFPM initiative.
"We want to find a solution and work with regulators on
that," said Phillips 66 spokesman Dean Acosta.
