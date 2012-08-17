White House says oil release is an option on the table

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON Aug 17 The White House confirmed on Friday that a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve was an option under consideration and said it was monitoring changes in global oil market prices.
"As we've said for some time, a release of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is an option that is on the table," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.
Reuters reported on Thursday that U.S. officials were "dusting off old plans" for a potential release of oil reserves to dampen prices and prevent high energy costs from undermining sanctions against Iran.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.