UPDATE 4-Oil spill cleanup efforts continue off Texas Gulf shore

* Coast Guard says no timeline for reopening Houston Channel
* Exxon says channel closure has not affected Baytown
refinery
* Second barge collision on Houston Channel this month
(Updates with statements for Coast Guard commander, Exxon)
By Terry Wade
TEXAS CITY, Texas, March 22 Four skimming boats
surrounded a partially submerged barge on Sunday at the entrance
to the Houston Ship Channel, working to clean up fuel spilled
from the vessel into Galveston Bay after a Saturday collision
with a cargo ship, according to a Reuters eyewitness.
The Houston Ship Channel remained shut on Sunday to contain
the environmental damage and prevent additional collisions,
said Coast Guard Capt. Brian Penoyer, who commands the maritime
safety service's units in Houston and Galveston, Texas.
The Channel will remain shut "until clean water is assured,"
Penoyer told reporters at a news conference in Texas City.
Eight refineries accounting for nearly 12 percent of U.S.
refining capacity are cut off from crude oil tankers while the
53-mile (85-kilometer) waterway linking the busiest U.S.
petrochemcial port to the Gulf of Mexico is shut.
The channel closure has not affected production at Exxon
Mobil Corp.'s 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) Baytown,
Texas refinery, the nation's second largest, a company spokesman
said on Sunday afternoon.
Penoyer said an estimated 4,000 barrels or 168,000 gallons
(636,000 liters) of fuel oil were spilled due to the collision.
A local official said the channel was expected to be shut
for all of Sunday and possibly Monday. The official asked not to
identified as the information had not yet been made public.
The Coast Guard said crews completed pumping the remaining
fuel oil in the barge's undamaged tanks onto another ship. Next,
the Coast Guard will have to move the barge from it's location
at the entrance to Galveston Bay.
The Ship Channel is 55-foot (17-meter) deep pathway for
barges and deep-draft ships cut into the floor of Galveston Bay,
which averages 20 feet (6 meters) in depth.
The closure also affected shipping along the Intracoastal
Waterway where it intersects the Ship Channel.
Carnival Corp's Carnival Magic cruise liner was
delayed on Sunday from returning to the Port of Galveston due to
the spill, according to a Carnival spokesman.
Penoyer said the Coast Guard was making arrangements to
allow the Carnival Magic and the Carnival Triumph, due in
Galveston on Monday, to dock.
The Carnival Magic has supplies of food and water aboard for
the guests, Carnival spokesman Vance Gulliksen said. The
Carnival Magic was due to leave Galveston on Sunday afternoon.
The barge is operated by Kirby Inland Marine. A Kirby
operated barge carrying fuel oil collided with a ship carrying
rice at nearly the same location on March 14. In that accident,
the cargo ship was damaged, but no fuel oil was spilled.
This is a far smaller spill than that by the Exxon Valdez
tanker, which struck a reef in Prince William Sound, Alaska, in
1989.
A total of 11 million gallons of heavy black crude oil were
estimated to have been released by the Exxon Valdez.
In contrast, only one tank on the barge was ripped open by
the collision with the cargo ship in the Houston Channel on
Saturday, releasing an estimated 168,000 gallons.
Wildlife Response Services, a Texas-based wildlife
rehabilitation service, is helping affected birds and marine
life. The service has not said how many animals have been
received for cleaning.
In addition to four skimming vessels working on the spill,
another 20 response vessels were standing by to help with the
cleanup on Sunday, the Coast Guard said. About 90,000 feet of
boom were staged along the Texas City dike for containment
deployment.
Emergency response crews have also laid down floating
barriers in hopes of containing the spill.
