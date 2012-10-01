Republican senators:US oil reserves should be kept for emergency

* "The SPR is America's rainy-day fund"
* Say tapping SPR not yet justified by Middle East tensions
* Tapping would cause "barely a ripple" in oil prices
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Oct 1 Strategic reserves of oil
should be kept for true supply shocks seven top Republicans in
the U.S. Senate told President Barack Obama on Monday, urging
the White House to avoid tapping stockpiles unless there is a
"severe" disruption.
The White House has said for months it was considering the
merits of selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or
SPR, as a tool for dealing with oil prices spooked higher by
Middle East tensions and Western restrictions on Iranian oil
sales.
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and six other
senators told Obama in a letter that despite tensions, "we have
not yet seen the discrete event that directly affects our oil
supply and justifies tapping our reserves.
"The SPR is America's rainy-day fund," the senators said.
"We ask you to preserve it for a truly rainy day with an
unanticipated energy or severe supply disruption occurs," said
the letter, also signed by Jon Kyl, John Thune, John Cornyn, Roy
Blunt, James Inhofe and John Barrasso.
Cornyn said a release would be a "political raid" of the SPR
ahead of the Nov. 6 presidential election.
Current reserves are about 695 million barrels stored in
salt caverns designed to hold a total of 727 million barrels.
The government loaned 1 million barrels last month to refiner
Marathon Petroleum Corp due to shortages caused by
Hurricane Isaac.
The senators also asked the White House to provide a
"detailed plan" explaining how the administration will refill
the SPR after selling 30 million barrels last year, when a civil
war in Libya cut the country's oil exports.
That move lowered prices only for a few weeks. "Even if your
administration flooded the market with the entire remaining SPR
stock, it would cause barely a ripple in the price of oil and
gasoline," the senators said.