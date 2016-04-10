UPDATE 2-TransCanada restarts Keystone pipeline at reduced pressure

(Updates to state that TransCanada has restarted the pipeline)
By Catherine Ngai and Ethan Lou
April 10 TransCanada Corp on Sunday
said it had restarted the 590,000- barrel-per-day Keystone crude
pipeline at reduced pressure after it received American
authorization to do so.
The Canadian energy company said the U.S. Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration approved the return to
service plan for a controlled start Saturday evening.
The pipeline, which delivers light and heavy crude from
Hardisty, Alberta, to Cushing, Oklahoma, and Illinois, was shut
on April 2 after a potential leak was discovered in South
Dakota.
"As part of the return-to-service plan approved by PHMSA,
TransCanada is operating the pipeline at reduced pressure," the
company said in a statement.
In an e-mailed statement to media on Friday, the company
said it identified the leak near its Freeman pump station in
Hutchinson County, South Dakota.
The company also said it will conduct aerial patrols and
visual inspections during the restart.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by Nick Zieminski
and Alan Crosby)