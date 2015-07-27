版本:
Boston drops effort to bid for 2024 Olympic Games -local media

BOSTON, July 27 Boston is withdrawing its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games local media reported on Monday, after the proposal met intense public opposition from residents concerned about the cost of hosting such an event.

The Boston Globe cited two officials close to the discussion as saying the bid would be dropped. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler)

