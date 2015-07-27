Boston drops effort to bid for 2024 Olympic Games -local media

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
BOSTON, July 27 Boston is withdrawing its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games local media reported on Monday, after the proposal met intense public opposition from residents concerned about the cost of hosting such an event.
The Boston Globe cited two officials close to the discussion as saying the bid would be dropped. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.