Several options exchanges declare 'self-help' against the CBOE

NEW YORK, March 27 Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and The New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.

A "self-help" alert is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

The CBOE was facing connectivity issues, as of 9:10 a.m. ET (1310 UTC), according to a system status update on the CBOE website. The exchange did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The CBOE is the operator of the largest U.S. stock-options market, and the CBOE Volatility Index and the S&P 500 Index options trade exclusively on the CBOE.

MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL options exchanges declared "self-help" on the CBOE Options Exchange as of 09:38 a.m, ET (1338 UTC). These were soon followed by Nasdaq-operated options exchanges, including the NASDAQ Options Market and the PHLX.

NYSE Amex Options and NYSE Arca Options have suspended routing to the CBOE, the NYSE said in a status message. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Grebler)