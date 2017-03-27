UPDATE 1-Options exchanges resume routing to CBOE after connectivity issue

(Recasts first sentence with revocation of "self-help," adds background on CBOE, other details)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK, March 27 Several U.S. options exchanges, including those run by Nasdaq Inc and the New York Stock Exchange, declared "self-help" alerts against CBOE Holdings Inc's CBOE Options Exchange for a short time on Monday, signaling problems processing trades.

A "self-help" alert is a notification issued by a trading exchange when another exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and orders are routed through alternate venues.

CBOE, which opened on time at 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), faced connectivity issues with a number of firms, said Suzanne Cosgrove, a company spokeswoman.

As of 10:08 a.m. EDT, connectivity was re-established, but CBOE was still working with some firms regarding their remaining individual issues, she said. Trading on CBOE was not halted, she said.

MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL options exchanges declared "self-help" on the CBOE Options Exchange as of 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT). These were soon followed by Nasdaq-operated options exchanges, including the NASDAQ Options Market and the PHLX.

NYSE Amex Options and NYSE Arca Options suspended routing to the CBOE, the NYSE said in a status message.

By 11:48 a.m. EDT, all the exchanges had resumed routing trades to the CBOE.

The CBOE is the operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, and the CBOE Volatility Index and the S&P 500 Index options trade exclusively on the CBOE.

Trading volume in VIX and SPX options did not appear to be affected, said Fred Ruffy, analyst at New York-based options analytics firm Trade Alert. (Editing by Dan Grebler and Matthew Lewis)