U.S. energy stock options traders grow upbeat

NEW YORK, April 6 Traders in the equity options
market are betting the U.S. energy sector is ripe for a bounce
with one gauge of sentiment, options on the largest energy
sector tracking fund, dipping to its least bearish position in
six months.
Recent trading in the options on the Energy Select Sector
SPDR Fund and individual energy company options,
including Devon Energy Corp and Halliburton Co,
highlights changing sentiment toward more investor optimism.
"It looks like this week traders have started to position
for upside in the energy sector," said David Russell, senior
manager at online broker E*Trade Financial Corp in
Chicago.
Buoyant oil prices since President Donald Trump's election
have not provided a boost for energy stocks as the sector's
profit rebound has lacked vigor. The S&P energy index is
down about 6.4 percent this year, making it the worst-performing
sector among S&P's tracking indexes. The broad benchmark S&P
500 stock index, in contrast, is up 5.3 percent for the
year.
However, the recent climb in crude oil prices and upbeat
expectations for the upcoming earnings season may be leading
options traders to grow more bullish on the sector, analysts
said.
Through Wednesday, open put options on the Energy Select
Sector fund outnumbered call options by a 1.34-to-1 margin, the
lowest in six months, according to New York-based options
analytics firm Trade Alert. In December, this measure of options
market sentiment had soared to a bearish 2.57-to-1 margin, a
26-month high.
Put options convey the right to sell shares at a fixed price
in the future and are often used to protect against market
declines. Calls, which convey the right to buy shares in the
future, are usually used for bullish bets.
Traders have also taken a liking to near-dated bullish
options on Devon Energy, Halliburton and Schlumberger,
said Fred Ruffy, analyst at Trade Alert.
Wall Street analysts expect a big rebound in energy earnings
from a year ago, when S&P 500 energy companies had a loss
because of a sharp selloff in oil prices, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by
Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Daniel Bases and Tom Brown)