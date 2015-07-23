Hedging in oil ETF options wanes as crude slides below $50/bbl

| NEW YORK, July 23
NEW YORK, July 23 With oil prices below $50 a
barrel again for the first time in three months, action in the
options market suggests traders think the declines may be
waning.
U.S. crude oil futures have dropped about 19 percent
in July, partly on concerns of a glut in global oil supply. On
Thursday, they touched a three-month low of $48.28. In March,
oil fell to a six-year low.
United States Oil Fund, the most popular oil
exchange traded fund, which gives exposure to oil using
near-month futures, has dropped sharply, but traders using
options in the fund are displaying much less pessimism than in
the past. USO closed down 1.2 percent to $16.14 on Thursday.
Open interest in the puts, usually used to place bets on the
fund's shares dropping, has halved to 954,000 contracts.
In June, for the first time since February 2013, the number
of open call contracts outnumbered the number of open puts,
according to Trade Alert data. Currently calls continue to
outnumber puts.
Overall, the amount of volatility in oil prices has subsided
when compared with the late 2014/early 2015 selloff, and that
might explain the lower demand for hedging, said Andrew Parry,
head of equities at Hermes Investment Management.
Between October and March, shares of the oil fund plummeted
more than 50 percent to an all-time low of $15.61 on March 18,
before starting a wobbly recovery.
"A lot of savvy investors were hedging at the right time,
and caught a lot of the move lower," said Peter Cecchini, chief
market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Some of the hedging demand, which had come from investors
with energy exposure in equities and credit, may have dropped
due to investors pulling back from these areas, Cecchini said.
Between mid-April and now, there were net outflows of $450
million from the fund, according to ETF.com data.
Now, investors might still be bearish but may be placing
lesser probability on further declines given how much oil prices
have already fallen, Cecchini said.
