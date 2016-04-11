Options investors cautious as consumer staples earnings loom

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, April 11 Consumer staples stocks have
served investors well through the last 12 months of market
turmoil, but with quarterly earnings around the corner, activity
in the options market spells caution.
With the exception of the smaller telecom and utilities
sectors, consumer staples is the best performing S&P 500
sector in 2016, up 5.5 percent for the year to date.
S&P 500 consumer staples are expected to report a
first-quarter earnings decline of 2 percent, compared with a 7.6
percent drop for the broad index, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Procter & Gamble Co, Philip Morris International Inc
and Coca-Cola Co are among the big sector
constituents set to report results in coming weeks.
But traders in the options market are not at ease. Bearish
sentiment in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund's options
Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is close to the highest it
has been in a year. For every open call contract, there are 5.2
puts open, according to options analytics firm Trade Alert.
Puts, usually used to bet on a decline in the fund's shares,
make up 10 of the biggest blocks of open interest. Most of the
open contracts are set to expire April through June, which means
investors have an eye on the quarterly earnings season.
Another options measure, skew - the difference in cost
between downside puts and upside calls expiring 90 days from now
- is also the highest it has been over the last year.
Analysts peg this to how overweight investors are on the
consumer staples sector. Credit Suisse data shows long-short
hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to defensive
shares in the last month relative to cyclical names.
"People are overweight defensives in general, and within
that there is probably a very big overweight in utilities and
staples," said Neil Azous, founder of Stamford,
Connecticut-based advisory firm Rareview Macro.
The consumer staples and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR
ETF have attracted about $2.9 bln of net inflow this
year, according to ETF.com data.
With U.S. stock market back to positive on the year and the
U.S. Federal Reserve on hold, investors may be worried about the
risk of a greater rotation into cyclicals going forward, said
Azous, who has a short position in XLP shares.
Analysts also pointed to the lofty valuation for the
consumer staples sector as a risk.
"The sector is trading more than 20 times both trailing and
forward earnings," said Mike O'Rourke, chief market strategist
at Jones Trading.
"It makes sense for investors to buy protection going into
earnings season."
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)